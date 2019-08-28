Tribute paid to departing Blackrock parish priest Fr Brian White

Blackrock Tidy Towns have paid tribute to departing parish priest Fr Brian White today, wishing him the very best in his new parish of Carlingford and Omeath.

"It was with a sense of regret that Blackrock Tidy Towns learned some weeks ago that Fr Brian White is to leave the parish this weekend. During his time in Haggardstown & Blackrock he has been engaged in many aspects of community life apart from his pastoral duties, and has been a wonderful supporter of Tidy Towns.

"Together with his dedicated committee he was instrumental in leading the refurbishment of the Community Centre, and he has been most helpful in supporting our own annual Raft Race - when he wasn't on a raft himself he acted as a judge for the Schools Talent Competition.

"We wish Fr. Brian the very best as he moves to Carlingford & Omeath as Parish Priest and, as he's not moving too far away, we hope that he will be a frequent visitor back to Blackrock."