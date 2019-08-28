Dundalk Walk n' Talk graffiti tour planned for Culture Night 2019

A walk n' talk graffiti tour will take place in Dundalk as part of Culture Night on Friday, September 20.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with Louth County Council, Dundalk Business Improvement District (BID) and UV Arts in Derry, is entitled: ‘From High Kings to Derry Girls’.

The tour will discuss the role of street art in enhancing cultural heritage and sense of place in Dundalk and Derry.

The walk n' talk tour will start at Dundalk BIDS office at the Market Square at 7pm on September 20.

Following the tour there will be by talks, videos and a group discussion in the theatre of the County Museum with live music afterwards in The Spirit Store.

The event is free of charge but booking is advised as there are limited spaces. You can book at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/from-high-kings-to-derry-girls-the-role-of-street-art-in-town-centres-tickets-69703668549?aff=ebdssbdestsearch#tickets

Speakers at the Culture Night event include Ali Harvey of The Heritage Council, Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS and Dundalk Seek Festival and Donal O’Doherty and Karl Porter of AV Arts in Derry.

This is the first-ever collaborative culture night event in Dundalk which is kindly sponsored by The Heritage Council, Louth County Council and Dundalk BIDS.