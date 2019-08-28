Local councillor fears north Louth will bear brunt of No Deal Brexit crash out

Louth County Councillor Erin McGreehan has said that communities like her own in north Louth "are going to feel every bit of this (No Deal Brexit) and we have no control over it."

Cllr McGreehan took to Twitter this afternoon to voice her fears following the news that British Prime Minister has requested the suspension of parliament at Westminster until just before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Just this afternoon the queen approved the suspension of the UK parliament.

Cllr McGreehan posted: "It’s unbelievable. It’s getting more likely everyday we will have a crash out Brexit. Border communities like mine are going to feel every bit of this and we have no control over it."