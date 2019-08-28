Gardai make Ardee appeal after fatal Louth shooting

Louth Gardai are calling for anyone is the Ardee area with information that can help their investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in Clogherhead yesterday to come forward.

At a press conference this afternoon Garda Supt Andrew Watters revealed that a second getaway car was recovered in Ardee following the shooting.

The first car used by the gunmen - a red Lexus (05C24473) - was found burned out at Whiteriver in Dunleer on the road from Clogherhead to Dunleer.

Subsequently, a second car was used by the gunmen.

"The suspects transferred to a black Toyota Avensis, registration 04WH8024. This car was located in the Clonmore estate in Ardee. We would appeal to anybody with information or who saw that car when it moved from Collon to Dunleer road to come forward," revealed Supt Watters.

According to gardai gunmen entered into caravan park in Clogherhead yesterday in the red Lexus, approached the deceased and fired shots. Stray shots caused damage to two cars in car park, gardai added.

Keith Brannigan was killed following the shooting at a caravan park in Clogherhead yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Drogheda garda station on 0419874200 or call the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111