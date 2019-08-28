MY DUNDALK LIFE: ‘I was brought to watch Dad rallying at two-weeks-old’

Motor sport-loving father and daughter team Sean and Aimee Woods are working hard to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease

Tell us a bit about where you grew up.

Sean: Lurgangreen, Dundalk

Aimee: Dromiskin, Dundalk

When did you first get interested in racing?

S: From a very young age. I remember my mam Kathleen let me drive to school in Blackrock at about the age of 7!

Cars have always been my biggest interest.

A: I was brought to watch Dad rallying at two-weeks-old by my mother along with my siblings. When dad moved from rallying to circuit racing, Mondello Park became our second home.

When dad was building racing cars, we would be recruited to give him a hand. Formula 1 was never off the TV either!

It’s always been a huge part of our family.

I got my racing licence at 19 and started competing from then on.

Do you think there's a good motor racing community in Dundalk?

S: Yes! When I was young, we went to the stock car racing in Oriel Park as a spectator.

My older brother Gerry raced too and my future brother in law was the star attraction!

I have lifelong friends from Dundalk in the sport – former F1 driver Tommy Byrne, Noel Roddy, Brian Hearty and Joe McArdle to name a few!

A: The motor racing community wherever you are is a great one to be a part of and you will have friends for life.

A lot of our family – cousins etc are massively involved with racing/rallying and it’s great to share a common interest.

You also have some really good spectator support from the town. I even painted my racing car in the Dundalk FC colours!

What are the most appealing aspects of motor sports? Is it a good sport for young people to get involved with?

S&A: It’s a fantastic sport for both competitors and spectators.

It’s hugely exciting and there are very few experiences that can compare to it.

For young people, it is a great opportunity to learn discipline and responsibility.

Mondello Park and the Rallysport association offer courses and championships from the age of 13.

On the negative side, it is costly so you need to start saving early!

Is there anything you think Dundalk is lacking or that the town could do with more of?

S: It would be amazing to see something like the Dundalk street races return but I doubt that’s feasible since it has been 30 years!

How do you like to relax?

S: Watching racing on TV or else on Facebook.

A: It’s hilarious since Dad discovered Facebook – he is constantly watching racing videos! I enjoy watching racing too, particularly on holidays.

We definitely both like to head away to somewhere warm to relax.

We were both in Lanzarote recently and ended up challenging each other to some go-karting which is always fun!

Unfortunately Dad beat me as usual – but I got him back the second time!!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

S&A: Friendly and supportive. There is always a good sense of pride and community spirit!

What plans do you have for the rest of the year? (personally and professionally?)

A: With Dad’s recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease, he will have to stop working as a mechanic.

The muscles in his hands are deteriorating so we just have to take things one day at a time.

My next race is on the 14th and 15th of September which will bring the racing year to a close.

We hope to continue raising awareness of motor neurone disease and will seek to raise money for the IMNDA or towards research in finding a cure.