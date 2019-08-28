Works on Ardee Castle to cause traffic disruption on August 31

Traffic at the front of the castle in Ardee will be reduced to one lane on Saturday, August 31 and motorists are being warned that there could be delays in the town as a result.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Dolores Minogue shared the following information earlier this week:

"Great to see that Local Builder Mickey Giggins Construction will commence works on Ardee Castle, please take note of the following:

"A crane will be in operation at Ardee Castle on Saturday 31st August from 7am for a duration of approx six hours.

"The road at the front of the castle will be reduced to one lane. The pedestrian lights will not be in operation. A traffic management plan will be put in place.

"Local businesses and homes in the vicinity of the castle will receive letters this week informing them of the situation.

Signage will be in place re the lane closure and that delays will be expected.

"The emergency services have been notified."