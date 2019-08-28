Environment
Local anger at constant dumping at vacant Dundalk site
Dumping
Local residents along Castletown Road have expressed their anger at the ongoing dumping at a vacant site close to Rice's bridge.
Ciaran Fox took Twitter this morning to post a picture of the recent dumping. He called on the council to act:
"When is Louth County Council going to take some action?"
The illegal dumping that is still going taking place on the castletown road. When is the @louthcoco going to take some action? @argusnews @DundalkDemocrat pic.twitter.com/QP5SDdV1BG— ciaranfox1981 (@ciaranfox1981) August 28, 2019
