Environment

Local anger at constant dumping at vacant Dundalk site

Dumping

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Local anger at constant dumping at vacant Dundalk site

Local residents along Castletown Road have expressed their anger at the ongoing dumping at a vacant site close to Rice's bridge.

Ciaran Fox took Twitter this morning to post a picture of the recent dumping. He called on the council to act:

"When is Louth County Council going to take some action?"