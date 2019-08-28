Deaths in Louth - Wednesday August 28 2019

The death has occurred of Tom Curley of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road and formerly of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday August 26, 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his son Thomas, parents Tom and Mary, brothers Sylvester, Peirce and Martin, sisters Rose and Doreen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Paul, Stephen and Derek, sisters Mary McGuinness and Theresa Rogers, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Wednesday afternoon 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am driving to Emmanuel Community Church, Seatown Place, arriving for funeral service at 11am, followed by burial in Dowdallshill Cemetery Dundalk.

May he rest in peace



