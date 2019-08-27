Gardai
Four arrested by Louth gardai investigating suspicious house fire
Crime
Four youths have been arrested by Gardaí investigating a suspicious fire which occurred at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda on July 3.
One of the occupants of the house was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident, while a second escaped unharmed.
The four, all male and aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.
They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.
