Four arrested by Louth gardai investigating suspicious house fire

Four youths have been arrested by Gardaí investigating a suspicious fire which occurred at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda on July 3.

One of the occupants of the house was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident, while a second escaped unharmed.

The four, all male and aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.