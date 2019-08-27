Breathnach calls on Louth farmers to avail of Beef Pilot scheme

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has said the number of applications from Louth for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme was very low, and if the scheme is renewed, he hopes more farmers in the County will avail of it.

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed provided the figures when asked by Fianna Fáil Agricultural spokesperson Charlie McConalogue. There were only 182 applications from Louth, in contrast with Galway, which had the most applications at 2,070.

The Louth TD said: “The BEEP Scheme was launched this year to increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through better data on herd performance. Farmers will be entitled to payments of up to €40 per eligible calf.

“Despite farming organisations asking for an extension to the application process, Minister Creed declined and left the deadline for applications at February 22nd. More needed to be done to inform farmers of this scheme and allow them time to complete the application. Farmers needed all the help they can get with Mercosur and Brexit affecting their livelihoods.”

Breathnach concluded: “I hope the pilot scheme is to be re-opened, and if so I would hope to see a significant increase in the number of applications from Louth.”