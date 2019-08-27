Dundalk's Aura Swimming Club hold their annual awards

Aura Dundalk Swimming Club recently held their annual awards night and end of season party after what has been another memorable season for the club which was established by a group of parents in November 2011 with 16 members and has now almost 50 members.

The coaching team is made up of our Head Coach Rafal Rutkowski and a team of hugely committed volunteer coaches, Collette Donnelly, Gerry Martin, Alan McEvoy and Conall Kelly who all received gifts from the Club Committee on behalf of the parents.

Head Coach Rafal Rutkowski presents Club Girl Award to Evelyn Donnelly

The quality of the coaching that the young swimmers receive was again evidenced by the Clubs fantastic season where they had 10 swimmers compete at the Irish Nationals Division 2 finals in Limerick University and a record 5 swimmers at the Irish Division One Summer Nationals in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

This is a massive achievement for this ambitious local club, which is developing an enviable track record of success in producing top-class athletes who are capable of challenging the best at Ireland’s top National and International swimming events.

Following the last training event of the season, the Clubs swimmers gathered at Aura Leisure Centre for the end of season party and the all-important 2018/2019 awards.

First up, the Clubs Child Officers (Shauna Mullen and Caroline Logan) awarded the Swim Ireland Club Youth Awards to Sean O’Rourke, Julia Van Coller, Adrijana Viliuste, Skye Kasozi, Amelie Friel, Sadhbh Mullen, Aoibheann Conway and Conor Goss. The Club Youth Awards recognise excellence in the area of Teamwork, Effort, Behaviour, Helping and Attendance.

This year's Club Girl Award was presented to Evelyn Donnelly by Head Coach Rafal, while Club Boy was awarded to Jake Logan. The Most Improved Boy accolade was awarded to Dylan Gilmore while Faye O’Rourke received the award for Most Improved Girl.

Head Coach Rafal Rutkowski presents Club Boy Award to Jake Logan

The Best Girl Swimmer was won by Rebekah Friel while Alex Lapko was recognised as the Best Boy Swimmer for the 2018/2019 season. And finally, Eliza Logan won the Dundalk Swimming Club Swimmer of the Year Perpetual Shield.

After a short break over the past few weeks the Clubs swimmers have just returned to training and are looking forward to the Leinster Short Course Championships in November followed by the Irish Short Course Championship in December.

The Club are also seeking to fill a small number of places at various levels across their squads. Parents of interested swimmers should contact Paul at SwimClub.Dundalk@gmail.com