Dundalk photographer Mark Duffy in running for €10,000 competition win

Top Dundalk photographer Mark Duffy is in the running to scoop a cheque for €10,000 as part of the Talent Nation competition.

Mark will represent Louth in the Photography and Videography category.

Talent Nation have been on a nationwide search for the best talent out there.

Individuals and groups from every profession including Makeup Artists, Musicians and Comedians, to Stage Crew, Photographers and Fire breathers, have entered the €10,000 talent showcase.

They are now down to 27 semifinalists, 3 in each key category, and on Friday 30th August they will announce the 18 acts through to the live final, Thursday September 5th.

Derek Quinn, CEO of Talent Nation says “We are blown away by the talent, both the diversity and the quality. We found it tricky at times to eliminate entrants from each level, having to introduce an entirely new category for ‘’Wedding Specialist’’ to allow us showcase everyone fairly.

"We now have several hundred talented professionals within our directory service, and we are excited to assist with their bookings and give one lucky act a cheque for ten thousand euro."

Voting Closes Thursday August 29th

Get behind your favorite act by voting on www.TalentNation.ie

The Live Finale takes place on September 5th, at Number Twenty Two, Late Night Social, Dublin 2.

The excitement is already building to see who will make the final, with a mix of rappers, dancers, jewelry makers, visual artists and magician’s – its an open race to the €10,000!

Talent Nation is Ireland’s first, all-inclusive, talent sourcing, directory and booking service.