Louth TD welcomes new border Garda division but has concerns over available resources

Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has said the new Garda division of Louth-Cavan-Monaghan is welcome in terms of tackling cross-border crime, but said resources must not be stretched the restructuring.

“The new division covering three border counties makes sense, particularly in light of the threat to border communities of crime and violence from hard border in a no-deal Brexit scenario”

“There are some issues that need clarification though. The headquarters of this division should remain in Drogheda, especially with the increase in crime we have seen in Louth due to the feuding gangs in Drogheda. There also needs to be a Sergeant put in place in Blackrock urgently.”

“I am concerned the new ‘super’ division will have its resources stretched", Deputy Breathnach continued. "However, The Garda Commissioner has said the changes will be will free up 1000 Gardaí from office duties, along with 800 Guards being recruited by 2021, and this is the most important thing, more Gardaí on our streets."

The proposed changes would see the six Garda regions reduced to four.

It would also see the 28 Garda divisions around the country reduced to 19, with nine of the divisions merged with others.