Cattleboat Festival returns to Dundalk's Spirit Store this September

The best little food festival in Ireland is back on ‘the Quay’ in Dundalk on September 7.

In 2018 a new festival was born in Dundalk when The Great Northern Larder and The Spirit Store collaborated to create The Cattleboat Annual Artisan Food Festival. And in 2019 the Cattleboat organisers have decided to do it again in a very different format.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “This time we are standing back and letting the experts feed you! We will have two food trucks and the bar in the Spirit Store will be open for coffee and drinks.

“In the upstairs venue, there will be as many artisan food producers as we can squeeze in. They will be trading their wares and happy to chat. Downstairs in the lounge, there will be entertainment and a place to eat in comfort. On the quay we will have seating and if the weather is good even more traders.”

Entry is free from midday until 5pm.