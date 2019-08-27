Plans for new crematorium in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District
Planning application to be lodged with Louth County Council
Dundalk could be set for its first crematorium following the news that a planning notice has been made to develop a crematorium at Dowdallshill in Dundalk.
The planning notice made by Mr Gerard Hughes, gives notification that he seeks to construct a crematorium at Dowdallshill, Racecourse Road in Dundalk consisting of a new vehicular entrance from the Racecourse Road, a single storey building with mezzanine, landscaping and parking infrastructure.
The proposed crematorium facility would accommodate two cremators and necessary support features.
Public facilities would consist of a public hall/ceremonial space, as well as a viewing area and toilet/baby change facilities.
