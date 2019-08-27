Deaths in Louth - Tuesday August 27 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia Ryan (née MAGUIRE) of Carrigaline Cork and late of Dundalk, Co. Louth

On August 26 2019, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Patricia, (nee Maguire), beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Ian, Emmet, Ciara (Creedon) and Andrew.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, adored grandchildren Alison, Louie, Oscar and Scott, brother and sisters Kevin, Bernita, Joan and Adrienne, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Kate, Andrew’s partner Anne-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark Carrigaline on Tuesday 27 from 5.00pm until removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady and St. John Church, Carrigaline.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 28 at 11.00am funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and / or Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

House private please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tracey Pentony (née Walsh) of Brittas, Grangebellew, and formerly of Cherrymount, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On August 26 2019, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Tracey, much loved by her husband Colin, precious daughters Grace, Analyn and Sophie, mum Marie and dad Sean, sisters Sharon and Heather, Grace’s partner Ciarán, brother-in-law John, nephews Mitchell, Benjamin and Ryan, nieces Megan and Abigail, mother-in-law Catherine and father-in-law Seamus, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Private Cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Marie Keating Foundation.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Francis Hughes of Deerpark, Carrick Road., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on August 25 2019. Francis much loved husband of Mary née Duffy, dear father of Susan, Denyse and Niall, granddad of Juliet, and brother of Teresa, Peter, Michael, and Marguerite.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, granddaughter, daughter-in-law Carol, Susan’s partner Paul, Denyse’s partner Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91ATOV) from 12pm until 9pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Deery of St. Brónagh’s, Church Street, Rostrevor, Co Down and formerly of Brook Street, Dundalk



Peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital on August 25 2019. John beloved son of the late John and Brigid Deery and father of John, Gerard and Arianna, and grandad of Jake, Jessica, Hollie and Bruce, brother of Matthew, Brendan and James.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, wife Mary, grandchildren, brothers, son-in-law Paul Mc Parland, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Brennan of Marshalrath, Dunleer, Louth

The death has occurred, suddenly, of Tony Brennan, Marshalrath, Dunleer. Tony, beloved husband of Alice (née Kelly) and loving father of Niamh (Meenagh), Gráinne (Grimes) and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Seámus, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Phyllis Duggan, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Tuesday from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May he rest in peace