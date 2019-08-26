Plenty of prizes at this year's St Vincent's 5K Run

The annual St Vincent's 5K walk/run will take place on Sunday September 29 and will start at St Vincent's Gym at 12.00.

Prizes this year are as follows:

1st - Adult male and female - €200

2nd - Adult male and female - Felda voucher

3rd - Adult male and female - Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford Spa voucher

U18 student male and female

1st - €100

2nd - Marshes voucher

3rd - Shop local voucher

The school will be launching the 5k in the gym on September 4.

Pre-Registration will take place 9-4 on Friday 27th September in St. Vincent's and from 11 on the day in the gym. Entrance is €20 and a limited number of t-shirts will be available to buy for €10.

Thanks to IT Tape who have sponsored the latest iPhone for any girl who returns a full sponsorship card before Friday 20th September. This card also gains entry to the race and a t-shirt.

All proceeds will go towards a multipurpose outdoor sports facility.

Training will start during the girls P.E. classes as well as daily lunchtime walks/runs for each year. Also the school canteen will offer more healthy alternatives to spread the initiative.

The LMFM roadcaster will be there on the day to add to the atmosphere.

It is a chipped race, walkers welcome and this year there's even a prize for the best dressed dog!!