Bizarre coffee-throwing incident puts dampener on Dundalk Councillor's holiday

Dundalk councillor John McGahon was involved in a bizarre incident in Dublin Airport this morning which saw customers at Starbucks being drenched in coffee by staff who were "joking around".

Johanna O’Brien from Co Clare, who was travelling to Newcastle, who was caught in the coffee crossfire tweeted: "Just had an unbelievable experience in Dublin airport. Staff throwing coffee @ each other and soaked me before a flight. My clothes are ruined and not even an apology!"

Replying to Ms O'Brien's tweet local Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon replied: "The start of last year’s holiday resulted in a 26-hour flight delay. This year’s holiday starts involved staff in Starbucks Dublin Airport throwing coffee at each other, missing, and landing on me and another customer."

The local Cllr also posted an image of his tshirt and shorts splattered in coffee on Twitter.

Ms O'Brien told The Irish Times that the incident involved three members of Starbucks staff in Terminal 1:

“There were three of them messing around at the coffee machine. We were waiting ages for the coffee because they were joking around so much. There was another lady soaked too. She asked for a refund, and they didn’t know what to do. There was nothing malicious in it; they were just being so silly.”