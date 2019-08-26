North Louth schools scoop €60,000 in funding

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed the news this afternoon that Muchgrange National School has been awarded €50,000 for a playing pitch, while Mullaghbouy National School has been awarded €9,567 for Public Lighting and Safety Measures.

The monies have been awarded the funding through the Safety Measures and Play Areas for schools and communities under the CLÁR programme 2019.

This CLAR funding has been provided to assist with the construction of new playgrounds and multi-use games areas and the upgrading of existing playgrounds and equipment in rural areas.

The projects announced today will help improve the safety around schools and within the wider community.