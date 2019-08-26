Man in 70s hit by three cars whilst walking on Louth road

Gardaí attended a road traffic collision involving three vehicles and a pedestrian at Carrickastuck, Hackballscross Dundalk on the August 23, 2019, at approximately 22.25pm.

A male pedestrian in his 70s, walking alongside his bike was struck by a passing vehicle. A second vehicle passing also clipped the bike.

Shortly after, a third vehicle passed and struck the pedestrian. This car failed to remain at scene.

The male was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital by Ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.