This week's weather forecast for Louth

Local weather guru Louth Weather has provided the forecast for this week in Louth:

"This week sees the start of autumn and it will feel autumnal at times. But the good weather continues today as high pressure remains in charge, but it's influence decreases through this week. A slow-moving area of low pressure south of Iceland pushes bands of rain towards us as it moves east this week."

The post on Facebook continued: "However, due to the distance of the low and the high to our south, any rain will be weak. Indeed apart from the odd shower, Tuesday evening and Friday should be the only periods when there's rain this week. So not too bad, though slightly cloudier, cooler and breezier than the last few days."

DAILY FORECAST

MONDAY: My pick of the week. Some cloud about, but overall a cracking day for late-August with long periods of warm sunshine, light winds and temperatures up 21°C.

Dry and clear tonight with some patches of mist and fog.

TUESDAY: Some sunny spells but overall quite cloudy. Dry for the morning and afternoon, with a chance of some light rain during the evening. Southerly winds will be light to begin, but increase as the day progresses. Cooler at 18°C.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate SE winds. Max 18°C.

THURSDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Overall dry but the odd shower could occur. Max 18°C.

FRIDAY: It looks like a band of rain will push eastwards, though at this early stage the timings and intensity of this are unclear. Quite windy at times too.

THE WEEKEND: Some good periods of sunshine through the mornings and evenings. Cloudier in the afternoons with showers likely both days. Still quite breezy and cooler at about 16°C.