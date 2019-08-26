Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Sheila Barry (née Boyle) of Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy) R.I.P. and devoted mother of Eileen, Pauline, Dermot, Aidan, Sean, Padraic and Julie.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 8pm today (Sunday) until 11.30am on Tuesday. Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 12noon in The Church of the St. Anne, Mullaghbuoy, burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. House private on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o the Family.

The death has occurred of Margaret Bell (née Mc Eneaney) of Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital. 24th August 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Freddie, dear mother of Liam, Ruth and the late Dorothy and loving grandmother of Ruby, Rory and Oisin. Sister of Alphonsus, Claire, Dympna, Hugh, Gerard, Kevin, Lorcan and the late Chris, Mary, and Eileen. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Mary, Ruth’s partner John, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Monday. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Breen of Ardpatrick, Avenue Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in his 93rd year, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia and dear father of Miriam, Susan, Gerard, Paul, David and the late Conor. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Denis and Niall, daughters-in-law Caroline, Oonagh and Mary, his 22 grandchildren, sisters-in-law Sheila, May and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 H7D3) from 2pm-9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.15am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Ita’s Special School, Drogheda.

House private on Monday, please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Keegan (née Reilly) of Toberona, Castletown, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family. 24th August 2019. Kathleen beloved wife of the late Liam and dear mother of Ann, Mary, Gerry, and the late Paddy and Leo and sister of Jim. Deeply missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (A91C7VP) from 4pm until 9pm on Saturday and from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am to St. Brigid’s Church Kilcurry arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Monday morning please.

The death has occurred of Josephine Woods of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Predeceased by her mother Vera, She will be sadly missed by her loving son Jonathan, partner Jimmy, brother Paul, daughter in-law Leona, grandchildren Tierán and Sophia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence Doolargy Avenue, from Sunday 11am to 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.40pm proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Pat Hollywood of Ravenshill House, Doolargy, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, in the tender care of his wife, family, carers and friends. Predeceased by his parents Brendan and Maeve and brother Rory. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Ellen, sons Brendan, Gregory and Geoffrey, daughter Louise, grandchildren Heather, Emma, Michelle, Megan, Kieran, Aisling and Seán, daughters-in-law Róisín, Claire and Tina, son-in-law Paul, sister Ann, brother Declan, sisters-in-law Ethna, Anne and Julia, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 A003) from 4pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Birches c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Sunday, please.