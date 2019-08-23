Council rolls out contactless parking meters across Dundalk

Getting caught short for change for pay parking meters whilst parking in Dundalk town centre may soon become a thing of the past, as Louth County Council has revealed the rollout of new parking meters that will accept debit and credit cards, as well as coins.

A number of the new parking meters have been installed on the new refurbished Clanbrassil Street.

Image: Maeve Yore

Louth County Council says that “installation is currently proceeding” and is “expected to be completed within a few weeks”.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council explained: “The new parking meters will take payment in coins or by means of a credit/debit card.

“The use of the credit/debit card to pay is designed to be intuitive - the amount to be paid is entered on the pay parking machine using the plus and minus buttons before the credit/debit card is presented.”

“The card may be presented by either waving it at the contactless point indicated on the front of the machine or by inserting it into the insertion slot.

“You may insert it in the insertion slot first and then use the plus and minus buttons to indicate the payment desired.”

Speaking about the older model pay parking machines the council spokesperson added: “The old pay parking machines in Dundalk were over 15 years old, in gradually deteriorating condition and requiring growing levels of maintenance.

“In addition they lacked flexibility in available payment methods, being restricted to coin payments only. It was more cost-effective to replace the machines rather than upgrade them.”



