Dundalk Credit Union host successful Department of Finance event for North East Credit Unions
Billy Doyle Dundalk Credit Union, Brigene Litchfield Cuchullain Credit Union, Niall Lambert Ardee Credit Union
Department of Finance representatives travelled to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk last Tuesday evening to speak to representatives from more than twenty Credit Unions drawn from across the North East.
The Department’s presentation covered areas such as Credit Union Strategy and Positioning, a legislative up-date together with information on the on-going work of the Credit Union Advisory Committee, a Statutory Committee which operates under the auspices of the Department of Finance.
PICTURED: Paddy Donnelly, Chair Dundalk Credit Union, Brian Corr, Head of Credit Policy, Department of Finance, Billy Doyle, CEO Dundalk Credit Union
Brian Corr, Head of Credit Union Policy, Department of Finance, presented to a packed room, which was followed by a very engaging Q&A session. The evening was hosted by Dundalk Credit Union.
Speaking after the event Paddy Donnelly, Chairman of Dundalk Credit Union, warmly welcomed the decision by the Department of Finance to visit with Credit Unions in the North East adding that “the Department’s presentation was very informative and covered a wide range of relevant and important topics. While practical challenges facing both Credit Union and banking sectors were pointed out, it was, in overall, a very positive, optimistic and encouraging message about the future for Credit Unions and the important role the Department of Finance see Credit Unions playing in the financial services marketplace”.
Proceedings concluded with Paddy Donnelly making a presentation to both Brian Corr and Leonard Wall, Department of Finance, on behalf of all the Credit Unions present. A replica model of the cult classic the Heinkel Cabin Cruiser, a nod to Dundalk’s Motor Manufacturing Past, was warmly received.
