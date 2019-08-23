Welcome change of good weather in store for Louth

After the recent run of wet and damp weather, the Wee County could be in for a late summer burst of sunshine and high temperatures.

Local weather expert Louth Weather has said that the next five says should see a big improvement.

"Today sees the start of a reasonable run of weather, with high pressure close by. There'll be very little rain over the next week, and with light winds and temperatures reaching 20°C, the next five days should be a welcome change from our recent wet weather.

"It's impossible to forecast exactly when the cloud will break up and allow the sun through, but each day should see a mix of cloud and sunny spells."