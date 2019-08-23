Weather
Welcome change of good weather in store for Louth
Welcome change of good weather for Louth
After the recent run of wet and damp weather, the Wee County could be in for a late summer burst of sunshine and high temperatures.
Local weather expert Louth Weather has said that the next five says should see a big improvement.
"Today sees the start of a reasonable run of weather, with high pressure close by. There'll be very little rain over the next week, and with light winds and temperatures reaching 20°C, the next five days should be a welcome change from our recent wet weather.
"It's impossible to forecast exactly when the cloud will break up and allow the sun through, but each day should see a mix of cloud and sunny spells."
