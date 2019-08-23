PHOTOS: Carlingford castle will offer spectacular views over lough

Local group Carlingford Lough Greenway has managed to get a sneak peak at the inside of King John's Castle, which is nearing completion on renovation works.

And it looks like the castle will offer spectacular views across the lough once open to the public.

The group got a quick preview last night as part of Heritage Week and they say that it is hoped to be open for visiting groups from next year.

