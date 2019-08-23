Deaths in Louth - Friday, August 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Dolores McDonald (née Murphy) of Farnham St., Cavan Town, Cavan / Drogheda

Dolores McDonald (nee Murphy) “Glencoe”, Farnham St., Cavan and formerly of Mel, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Sister of the late Eamon Murphy. Thursday August 22nd 2019 peacefully, after a long illness, in the loving care of the Staff at St. Christopher's Hospice, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Leo McDonald and loving Mother of Philip, Leona, Ian and Claire. Sadly missed by her devoted Family, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Melanie and Aoife, her adored grandchildren Alanna, Sean, Conor, Alex, Emma, Siún and Leon. Brothers Anthony and Noel, sisters Mary, Jacinta and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home at “Glencoe” Farnham St., Cavan (H12AH72) on Friday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to St. Christopher's Hospice, Cavan, c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Cavan, any family member or donation box. House Private on Saturday Morning Please.