Only two childminders in Co Louth are officially registered

There are only two childminders operating in County Louth who are officially registered with Tulsa according to a report in The Irish Times.

Estimates detailed in the report revealed that out of the 35,000 in-home childminders registered across Ireland, only 81 of these childcare providers are registered.

Laws implemented in 2016 state that in-home childminders must register with the child and family agency if they mind four or more pre-school children. Registration costs just €40.

The report also revealed that seven counties across Ireland have no childminders registered.

Tulsa told The Irish Times that the number of registrations had been at its lowest since they started collecting data on registered childminders three years ago.