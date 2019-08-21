HSE submit application for 50 bed nursing home in Ardee

Progress has been made on the long awaited expansion project of St Joseph's Hospital for older people in Ardee, with the news that the HSE have submitted a planning application with Louth County Council.

According to the application lodged with Louth County Council on August 12, the HSE seeks permission for a "two storey, part single storey, community nursing unit/residential care unit (c.4,494sqm total gross floor area) comprising 50 beds."

Included in the application are plans for "associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitors room, treatment room, hairdressers salon etc.; internal courtyard and terrace space; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry areas, staff accommodation and ancillary offices."

Access to the hospital will be improved with "an upgrade of the existing access road to provide a two way road with cycle and pedestrian facilities, modifications to the stone entrance walling on the Golf Links Road for pedestrian and cycle access."

The development is proposed within the curtilage of St. Joseph's Hospital, which is a Protected Structure (Ref. No. LHS017-035) but no works are proposed to the protected structure in this application.

A decision is due on the application by October 6, 2019.