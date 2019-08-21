Louth Library Service granted funding to hold events during Science Week 2019

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, today announced an investment of €476,000 through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), to support 13 festivals and 13 events across the country as part of National Science Week.

The festival takes place from the 10th –17th of November this year, with a theme of climate action - seeking to help people understand it, how science and technology can help us create a positive climate future and the impact we as individuals can have on climate change.

Louth Science Festival will offer a range of opportunities for the public to engage in Science Week. The festival will feature family open days, school events and public talks across the county.

Yvonne O’Brien, Louth County Librarian is delighted Louth Libraries were successful in their funding application to Science Foundation Ireland and is looking forward to a fun and innovative programme of events in Louth during November. The ethos of Louth Libraries is equality of access to information, literacy, learning, job seeking and health and well-being for all.

Louth Library Service is currently programming the Louth Science Festival which will take place across all library branches from November 11-23rd. The inaugural festival took place in 2019, partly funded by SFI.

All of the community will have the opportunity to experience the programme, as an exciting, socially cohesive, community-driven experience.

Collaboration within the community is key to the successful roll-out of such a programme. We will engage with high profile businesses and local industries in the county. Such collaborations will allow the opportunity to experience STEM as applied in real life, making science real, said Yvonne.

If you are interested in working with Louth Libraries on the festival programme please contact Amanda Branigan, Senior Executive Librarian, Tel: 042-9324334 or email Amanda.branigan@louthcoco.ie.

The final festival programme will be available on the library webpage on www.louthcoco.ie/libraries at a later date.

SFI, the national foundation for investment in research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), coordinates Science Week annually through its SFI Discover Programme and provides funding for projects and events to improve public understanding of science and technology. Businesses, communities and institutions are invited to take part

in Science Week 2019, which is expected to reach over 1,000 events nationwide.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Humphreys, said: “I am delighted to announce this important investment of €476,000 in Science Week festivals and events through SFI, which will help a diversity of citizens to access science at a local level across the country.

Scientific literacy and understanding are an important facet of a modern and progressive society. We are in a time of disruptive change which can greatly impact society, be it in areas of health, climate, or in artificial intelligence and big data impacting the workplace.

As outlined in the whole-of-Government plan, Future Jobs Ireland, we are answering the future needs of our businesses and workers by ensuring a steady pipeline of people with STEM skills, in preparation for tomorrow’s world.”