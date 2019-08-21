Louth SPCA 'devastated' after burglars thrash office

Louth SPCA staff say they were "devastated" to find that their offices were broken into last night when they arrived to work this morning.

On Facebook, Fiona Squibb detailed the extent of the damage inflicted by the burglars who stole the office CCTV system and threw bleach and vinegar around the mobile unit.

Revealing the horrendous damage, Ms Squibb said: "So on arrival at kennels this morn, devastation. We were broken into last night.

"The office door double barre l lock has been smashed. We need new door urgently. Also, our new CCTV system was stolen. Mobile--- bleach all over, curtains pulled off and missing, lights pulled off walls, vinegar thrown around, drink on the mat on floor. Everyone absolutely in bits. Any help appreciated. Garda called."

If you have any information on this break-in please contact Dundalk garda station at 042 93 88400.