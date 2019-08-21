Deaths in Louth - Wednesday August 21 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Murphy of Abbey Cross Farm, Lynch's Cross, Tullyallen, Louth

Peacefully, at home on August 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Frances, Paul, Joanna, Bernadette, Mary-Kate and Noel, partners Thomas, Maria, Trevor, Alan, Seán and Ruth, grandchildren Hannah, Cillian, Maisy, Cormac, Cathal and Alannah, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Betty Gorman (née Finnegan) of Stickillen, Ardee, Louth



On August 19, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and John, her brother John Jnr.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Olivia, Deirdre and Kathleen, brother-in-law Kevin, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Betty will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee (Eircode A92 EY88) on Wednesday (21st) from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral home private on Thursday morning please.

Removal on Thursday morning from Finlay's Funeral Home to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Linda Fitzgerald of Meadow View, Drogheda and formerly of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas, Dublin



On August 19, 2019, peacefully. Linda, beloved mam to Stephen, Michael and Deborah. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Jean, Stephen’s partner Delores, Deborah’s partner Dean, grandchildren Dylan, Hallie and Daryl, sisters Barbara, Denise, Lorraine and Dorothy, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunty Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke’s, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and Oncology Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

House private on Friday morning please.

May she rest in peace



