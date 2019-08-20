Report
Eyewitness describes 'crazy' moment speeding car drove wrong way on M1 in Louth
An eyewitness has described the "crazy" moment when a speeding car drove the wrong way down the hard shoulder on the M1 today - at just around the same time as an accident had occurred along the same stretch of the motorway.
The eyewitness said they saw what looked like a silver Audi "bombing it" northbound this morning, along the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the M1 motorway, close to the exit for Monasterboice.
The eyewitness described the incident:
"There was an Audi bombing it up the hard shoulder the wrong way, like driving towards us. It turned down the Monasterboice exit (completely turning back on itself). I was like what the hell! Then I got in a traffic jam. It was a crazy thing to see."
Around the same time, there was an accident reported on the southbound side of the motorway in which a van had turned over on its side. Traffic was stalled for a period of time as emergency services dealt with the incident.
