When were the houses on Mulholland Avenue in Dundalk built?

Just last week I met a man at the Square who asked me when the houses at Mulholland Avenue where built.

I thought that it must have been around 1938 or '39 but was pretty sure that it was before World War 2. He said that he thought it was well before that time, maybe as early as the 1920s.

He then revealed that he was ninety years of age and said that, while he was born in Park Street, he could remember being brought in a pram to their new home at Mulholland Avenue. He said that he believed it was one of the first schemes of houses built by the Dundalk Urban Council after they purchased the Demesne from Lord Roden about 1920.

As it turned out he was correct but I got a bit of surprise when I went to look up the date of the construction of these houses in the late Canice O'Mahony's book about Dundalk 'An Engineer Remembers'! Canice has a section in it about 'UCD Housing in the 20th Century' in which he has a table of all the houses built by the Dundalk Council between 1903 and 1999. He was usually very accurate when it comes to matters of Council records but it this instance I think he must have made a mistake. You see, according to that list, Mulholland Avenue was built after World War 1, in 1947, by a firm of builders from Armagh named O'Hagan!

I thought to myself, 'That cannot be correct!' as I remember that I had published an old map in these notes which was a plan that the Urban Council had drawn up for the development of the Demesne. This map had been published in the Democrat in 1930 and it has marked on it the site of 'Mulholland Avenue', with the new St. Patrick's Hall alongside it! Maybe, Canice just got the date wrong, something that did not happen often! Again, although there were many contractors who built houses and business premises in the area, I had not heard of one named O'Hagan during the pre-war period.

This plan does not prove that the 27 Mulholland Avenue houses were occupied by 1930 but it does show that they were in the original Council plans for the development of the Demesne. Old editions of Tempest's Annual give the name of the estate in the thirties and one them, for 1934, has a list of tenants. Which means that these houses must have been occupied by 1933!

I could not find an earlier reference; I am missing the 1933 edition but there is no reference to Mulholland Avenue in the 1932 edition.

What does it matter when these houses and others like them were built?

For one thing, schemes like these played an important part in the improvement of Dundalk life and society at a time when the State was young. For another, I know from experience that Dundalk people, from all parts of the town, like to celebrate anniversaries and to remember fondly those who have passed away, especially many who have emigrated!

One person who lived in Mulholland Avenue and brought up a family there was the late Arthur Curran, ran a stationery shop in Park Street for many years. Arthur was a member of a prominent amateur theatrical family but, more importantly, he was the first President of the Old Dundalk Society after it was founded in 1966! Arthur also did much important research and writing into local history and deserves to be well remembered.

There are many other prominent Dundalk people who lived at Mulholland Avenue, like Willie Lawless, best remembered as 'The Barber of Park Street' who played no mean part in the Struggle for Independence!

There must be many still around who have old deeds and wills or even pictures which might throw further light the history of estates like Mulholland Avenue. These documents would prove invaluable when it comes to celebrating the centenary of the building of these estates. Hopefully, my friend at the Square might still be around when this happy date arrives!