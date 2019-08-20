Dundalk gearing up for film festival

The inaugural Louth Film Festival will take place in Dundalk on August 24.

This much-anticipated one-day festival will take place in An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk with screenings, live music and a festival club in Toale’s Bar and Marquee, Crowe Street, Dundalk.

The festival consists of a carefully curated features programme, with post-screening Q and A’s from visiting directors, industry panel discussions, a DkIT short film retrospective and a national short film competition.

The festival will also offer a series of workshops for all ages, including acting for camera, introduction to film making and cinematography.

The features programme includes ‘Michael Inside’, ‘Unquiet Graves’ and a documentary produced by fourth-year DkIT film students, ‘The Wildgoose Lodge Massacre’. Directors Frank Berry and Sean Murray will be in attendance to present their films and take part in post-Q&As and Industry Panels.

Speaking about the festival, Artistic Director, Colm Mullen described it as a “wonderful opportunity” for the local area.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for audiences of all ages and abilities to see the exciting work being produced in Ireland and DkITs Creative Media Department, not to mention gain insider knowledge from some of the best in the business. The Louth Filmmakers Society is a non-profit organisation, set up in 2017 to promote the creative, technical and educational aspects of filmmaking and support the development of creative media in the North East.”

Lorcan Dunne, programme director of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production at DkIT added: “The Louth Film Festival is a great opportunity for our students to get feedback and recognition from the public for the work they produce throughout their time here at DkIT. This allows students to be more critical and more confident in their work.

“The DkIT short film retrospective will showcase 10 short films created by third or fourth-year students over the last 10 years. All the staff and lecturers that have been involved in the making of these projects are extremely proud of the students and appreciate and acknowledge the time and effort that went into creating them. Each year I am blown away with the talent that we have here in DkIT.”

The festival will have three workshops starting from 10 am. Acting for Camera, Cinematography and Introduction to Filmmaking. These workshops will take place downstairs in the workshop room and run for two hours each, and will be geared toward young people. An equipment workshop will take place throughout the day and will be demoing the latest gear available.

The panel discussion will take place in the evening, chaired by Kenneth Sloane. It will focus on the future of Irish filmmaking. Panellists: Frank Berry, Colm Mullen, Sinéad Murphy and Eoghan McKenna.

All screenings and workshops are free of charge.