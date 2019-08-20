Award
Dundalk pub claims national Bar of the Year award
Congratulations!
Russell's Bus Saloon on Dundalk's Park Street scooped a top award at the recent national Bar of the Year awards.
The local tavern won the best Gin Bar of the Year award.
The ceremony had over 25 awards, the winners of all categories were revealed at a gala awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.
Congratulations folks!
