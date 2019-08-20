LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choked Dundalk rivers and streams a major problem

Dear Sir,

In spite of County Louth being named in a report by Gamma earlier this year as being one of two counties in the country with the highest risk of flooding, in spite of assurances by the Government in the Summer of last year that Louth was getting the biggest allocation of funding for flood prevention in Ireland, action once again in County Louth is speaking louder than empty promises.

The proliferation of weeds growing in the bed of the Rampart River in Dundalk, on a scale not witnessed for many years, is not only making a mockery of the valiant work by those trying to create a more positive image of the town, this situation, if not addressed sooner rather than later, could very possibly have serious consequences.

As few in Dundalk are actually aware, the Rampart River is one part of the river that flows from the Ardee Road, under the Dublin Road (near Ladywell Shrine) and at a point between what was known as Crossan's Garage and the Long Avenue this river divides, with one part becoming the Rampart and the other part becoming the Blackwater, flowing behind the houses on the Avenue Road. Then crossing under the road at Greenacres and on into the sea.

What few are aware of is that not only is the Rampart River almost choked with weeds, but the Blackwater River is suffering from the same condition. Fortunately we are not yet in the season for high tides which can and do so much damage, but in the event of a more continuous downpour of heavy rain than we had recently these rivers as they are now will not be able to take the pressure of water that is constantly flowing and the risk of severe flooding in the flood plains in the Ardee Road direction of town is very high.

There are or were a series of metal grids at the mouth of each tunnel going under each road. Among other reasons these grids were to prevent objects such as fallen branches of trees lodging in the tunnels ,which in some places consist of narrow pipes. A more grisly reason for the grids was to prevent anyone falling into the river from getting trapped under a bridge. At least two people lost their lives from being trapped in this way in a small Dundalk river.

At the turn of the century I was a member of a Dundalk Town Council team which kept the grids free of debris and the flow of water uninterupted. In more recent times these grids were removed or damaged to the point of being ineffectual for any useful purpose, but they are still quite capable of blocking any weeds that have been uprooted by stormy weather, thereby damming the river and stopping the flow, with invitable repercussions.

Yours,

Anthony O'Hagan,

Tom Bellew Avenue,

Dundalk