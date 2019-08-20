One third of parking fines in Louth unpaid at end of each year

One third of all parking fines issued by Louth County Council remain unpaid by the end of each year, according to figures seen by the Democrat.

The information, which covers the past three years, was released using a Freedom of Information request.

It shows that there were 5,805 outstanding fines by the end of 2018, yet there were 18,026 fines issued that same year; meaning nearly one third of all fines issued remained unpaid by the end of the twelve months.

This seems to follow a similar trend for the previous two years - 2017 and 2016 - with a third of parking fines going unpaid by the end of each of those twelve month periods also.

In response to the Democrat, a Louth County Council spokesperson said: “The Council takes legal proceedings in relation to any unpaid fines.”

Meanwhile, Louth County Council pulled in a cool €1.7m in parking charges last year alone.

However, that figure reflects a steep drop of over €300,000 from the previous year (2017). That year saw the local authority pocket over €2m in revenue from parking charges.

Even 2016 was up on last year, with the Council pulling in €1,984,999 in annual income from parking charges.

The local authority told the Democrat that the reason for the drop last year was as a result of the “suspension of parking fees in Drogheda for a number of months”.

Parking charges in Drogheda, for a three month period from March to July 2018, were suspended by the council following legal advice.

In January 2019, councillors in Dundalk voted to pass a by-law which allowed for the increase of pay parking in the town by 10 cent an hour beginning in February.