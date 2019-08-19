Louth TD condemns violence in border areas

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth and Spokesperson on North-South Bodies and Cross Border Cooperation, Declan Breathnach, has condemned the explosion which happened this morning near the Cavan to Clones road - a route which crosses the border between the Republic and the North multiple times.

Deputy Breathnach who is also a member of the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement has called for anyone who has information in relation to the explosion must come forward to the PSNI.

He explained: "Thankfully no one was injured or killed in this attack, but it is believed that police officers were the target and loss of life the objective.

"It was a cowardly and disgusting act carried out by people who want to bring us back to the past. We must never allow a return to violence in the border region.

"It is imperative that political leaders in Dublin, London, and Belfast work together to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the peace it has brought to our island. As part of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly I will most certainly be raising this at our next meeting," he concluded.