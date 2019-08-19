Louth lecture recalls local soldier and doctor

This Thursday, August 22nd the Dunleer and District Historical Society are hosting a special National Heritage Week lecture to commemorate Dr. Patrick Alphonsus (Alphie) Hanratty who ministered as the local Dispensary Doctor in Dunleer and environs during the 1950s.

Before qualifying as a doctor with distinction in the 1920’s, Dr. Hanratty – a native of Collon - served on the Western Front as a young officer with the 10th Battalion of the Royal Irish Rifles and later, the 29th Battalion of the Machine Gun Corps during World War 1.

His son, Brian will deliver the lecture covering the many facets of Dr. Hanratty’s life and it will be especially of interest to people in the mid-Louth area, as well as those interested in the history of World War 1.

“I hope that among the audience will be older members of the community in Dunleer and outlying areas who remember my late father and can contribute some recollections of him,” said Brian.

Dr. Hanratty who died aged 63 in 1958 is survived by his son, Brian (Bettystown) and daughter Margaret (Ardee) and their families. His late wife Maureen (nee Meade) was a native of Slane, where Dr.Hanratty was based in the 1940s.

The lecture takes place at St. Brigid’s Hall, Dunleer on this Thursday evening, August 22nd., commencing at 8pm. Admission is free and all are welcome. Refreshments afterwards.