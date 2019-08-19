Anger at 'vandalism' along Navvy Bank in Dundalk

Locals who use the popular Navvy Bank walkway in Dundalk have blasted those responsible for damaging a walking platform at the bottom of the walk, close to the scenic Soldiers Point.

Although it is unknown exactly when the platform was damaged, it is understood to have happened over a period of time in recent weeks.

A local man, who walks along the Navvy Bank on a daily basis, explained the situation:

"It's very unsafe, there's no railings along the side and someone could fall over."

However, it isn't the first act of vandalism in the area, according to the man.

"The telescope (at Soliders Point) has been damaged and is not working anymore and the bird signs (along the Navvy Bank) have also been regularly defaced with graffiti."