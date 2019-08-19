Dundalk's Redeemer Family Resource Centre thrilled to receive 'significant' funding

The Redeemer Family Resource Centre say they are "thrilled" to announce the approval of funding almost €200,000 of funding from Louth Leader Partnership and the LCDC.

The funding of (€198,822) is directed at restoring the building and setting it in place for the future.

In June 2018 the centre employed a new general manager, Colin Roche, who identified some significant issues with the fabric of the building and the implications it may have on the centres future.

The manager began to build networks with a variety of people and organisations, seeking the help required to save the centre.

At an early stage, Mr Roche said, Sinn Fein Councillor Ruari O'Murchu and Sinn Fein party member Emma McArdle provided "tremendous support" in trying to find solutions to the centres' problems.

In August 2018, Colin Roche met with Tony Mc Creedy of Louth Leader Partnership to discuss the possible funding opportunities that would be available to the centre.

Centre manager Colin added: "Members of the team from Louth Leader partnership, Tony Mc Creedy, Mary O’Neill and Ciaran Reid have provided tremendous support from that day, throughout the entire process, to finally bring it to this point.

"To lead the project the general manager identified, Sean Mac Diarmada, a chartered engineer from the Cuilinn Group, Sean has worked tirelessly in his efforts to ensure that the funding awarded is used to deliver the best possible result for the Redeemer Family Resource Centre and the funders.

"Members of the Board of Directors and the General Manager have been impressed by his dedication and passion throughout the process.

"The funding could not have been secured without the help of Donal Traynor from Community Finance Ireland, who have provided the bridging loan required to receive the funding.

"Community Finance Ireland as an organisation has made significant efforts to help community organisations like the Redeemer Family Resource Centre, throughout the entire country.

"Mr Traynor has been committed to the project from the very first meeting and has provided guidance and support throughout the process."

The contract to carry out the work has been awarded to Cranny Mechanical, a local organisation.

The area of north Dundalk has seldom seen funding of this nature in many years and the Redeemer Family Resource Centre believe that this is "a sign of things to come".

Mr Roche added: "In reality, a project such as this does not happen because of the efforts of the few, the centre is indebted to the efforts of the engineering department of Louth County Council, Members of Louth County Council, Sinn Fein Representatives, Kieran Lally, the Louth Leader Partnership team, Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), Donal Traynor and Community Finance Ireland, Sean MacDiarmada and the Cuilinn Group and the centres General Manager, Colin Roche."