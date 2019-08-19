Naming ceremony of Michael O’ Brien Lifeboat at Clogherhead

The last stage in the rollout of the Shannon project will be the Naming Ceremony and this will take place at Clogherhead Lifeboat Station Saturday August 31st at 3pm.

A large crowd is expected, and roads in and out of the village will be closed from 10am onwards. There will be a strict traffic plan in place, managed by the Garda Síochána.

A number of carparks will be provided at the periphery of the village, within 7 minutes’ walk of the Station. A designated carpark for people with mobility issues and special needs will be located on the Callystown Road adjacent to the Tennis courts and Garda station, serviced by a shuttle bus running to the Station. Everyone attending is asked to be parked no later than 2pm, and to be in their seats at the Station by 230pm.

This is a wonderful day for Clogherhead RNLI, the local communities, and all the people in our wider service area up and down the coast, whose support has made this day possible. The Coxswain Tomás Whelehan and the crew have worked incredibly hard to get Michael O’ Brien in service in record time. We particularly acknowledge the generosity of Henry Tomkins, and look forward to welcoming his family along with that of Michael O’Brien to Clogherhead on such a joyous day.