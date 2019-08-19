Deaths in Dundalk - Monday August 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick-Scobby Coburn of Swindon, England and formerly of St, Alphonsus Villas, Dundalk, Louth



On July 27 2019, suddenly in England. Formerly of Saint Alphonsus Villas Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Alice, brother Bertie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa (née McKevitt), daughters Carradine, Alison, Louise and Shiona, sons in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jack and Louis, sister Margaret, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends both in England and his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral will take place on Friday August 23, 2019.

In Saint Mary's Church, Pinehurst, Swindon, England.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Róisín Maguire (née McCabe) of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee/ Upper Main Street, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Róisín, beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Brendan, Ciaran and Alan.

Sadly missed by her sons, sisters Kay and Anna, daughters-in-law Deborah and Irene, grandsons Ben and Shane, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Monday from 5pm until 8.30pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Long (née Magee) of Irish Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Georgie, daughter Bonnie, son Maolaoisa, sister Josie & brother Eamonn.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Jacinta, June, Anne, Martina, Rosemarie & Richenda, sons John, Aiden & George. Also by her sister Kitty, brothers Sean & Leo, sister-in-law Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousin Patsy Boyle (New York), nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode A91DY82) from 4.00pm - 8.00pm Sunday and from 2.00pm - 9.00pm Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. James Church, Grange arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private On Tuesday Morning Please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Flood (née Moley) of Falmore, Brid-a-Crin, Dundalk, Louth / Crossmaglen, Armagh

Peacefully, at home, having received the wonderful care of her loving family circle. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, daughter of the late Michael and Maryann Moley and sister of Kathleen, Gene and the late Jem, Teresa, Michael, Margaret, Pat and Gerry.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister, brother, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large family circle.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 W9P5) from 7pm on Saturday.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Shields (née Crawley) of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth



In her 99th year, peacefully in her daughter Marian O’Sullivan’s home 18th August 2019. Marie beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Marian, Anne, John, and Des.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, and daughters in law, and grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Marian’s home, Green Road, Dromiskin, A91YR53 from 12 noon on Monday with removal at 6.15pm to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne Delcassian (née Mc Bride) of Calvary Lane, Ballyoonan, Omeath, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

At her home on August 9 2019, in the arms of her loving husband Keni and daughters Derfogail and Sabina. Predeceased by her parents Matthew and Mo, sister Irene, brother Michael.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, daughters, sons in-law Sietse and Patrick, extended family relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Calvary Lane, Ballyoonan, Omeath, (eircode) A91NA49 from Monday, 19th August, from 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 12.30pm to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 2.30pm ceremony. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Anne's life.

No flowers please by request, donations if desired to Women's Aid.

May she rest in peace

















