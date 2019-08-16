SPONSORED CONTENT
Clerical Assistant role at Dundalk-based tech company Net1
Role: Clerical Assistant
An opportunity has become available for a Clerical Assistant in one of the region’s leading technology companies based in Dundalk. Net1 Ltd is seeking an experienced & motivated self starter to support their administration department. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, organised person who has the ability to work unsupervised and have 2 – 3 years practical experience.
Responsibilities
· General administrative support to the Accounts and Management team
· Maintain and administer health & Safety records
· Dealing with incoming calls to the accounts department
· Resolution of customer accounts queries
· Customer account reconciliation
Requirements
- At least 2-3 years practical experience in an office environment.
- Excellent administration skills and an ability to prioritise work.
- Previous knowledge/experience of accounts software and systems.
- Proficient computer skills with a strong working knowledge of the MS Office suite.
- Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal.
- Excellent organisational/time management skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and use own initiative.
- Strong attention to detail.
Interested applicants who fulfil the above requirements should forward a copy of their current CV with a cover letter to info@handsonhr.ie Closing date for applications is Friday 30th August 2019
Net1 Ltd is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Orlagh Halliday
