Clerical Assistant role at Dundalk-based tech company Net1

Role: Clerical Assistant

An opportunity has become available for a Clerical Assistant in one of the region’s leading technology companies based in Dundalk. Net1 Ltd is seeking an experienced & motivated self starter to support their administration department. The ideal candidate will be a self-motivated, organised person who has the ability to work unsupervised and have 2 – 3 years practical experience.

Responsibilities

· General administrative support to the Accounts and Management team

· Maintain and administer health & Safety records

· Dealing with incoming calls to the accounts department

· Resolution of customer accounts queries

· Customer account reconciliation

Requirements

- At least 2-3 years practical experience in an office environment.

- Excellent administration skills and an ability to prioritise work.

- Previous knowledge/experience of accounts software and systems.

- Proficient computer skills with a strong working knowledge of the MS Office suite.

- Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal.

- Excellent organisational/time management skills.

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

- Ability to work independently and use own initiative.

- Strong attention to detail.



Interested applicants who fulfil the above requirements should forward a copy of their current CV with a cover letter to info@handsonhr.ie Closing date for applications is Friday 30th August 2019

Net1 Ltd is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Orlagh Halliday