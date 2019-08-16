Dundalk IT offering maths entry exams for CAO students who did not reach requirements

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is organising a Maths Entrance Examination on August 28, 2019 to provide CAO applicants who did not meet the additional Maths Entry Requirements for the Level 8 BEng (Hons) in Engineering (Common Entry) and the BSc (Hons) in Computing in Games Development with a second chance to qualify for an offer.

This is the second year that DkIT will offer the maths entry exam which provides eligible applicants with another chance at meeting the specific maths requirements for these courses. The exam is organised by the Department of Computing Science and Mathematics at DkIT and scheduled to take place on August 28. Registered applicants also have the opportunity to avail of a two-day Refresher and Training Course which will be held in DkIT on August 26 and 27.

Speaking today, Dr Fiona Lawless, Head of Department of Computing Science and Mathematics said,

“We are delighted to once again offer eligible applicants a second opportunity to meet the additional maths requirements necessary to receive an offer on the BEng (Hons) in Engineering (Common Entry) and the BSc (Hons) in Computing in Games Development at DkIT. Our maths tutors will be on hand to assist applicants in preparing for the exam via the delivery of two-day intensive revision course in advance of the exam.”

Pre-Registration for the Maths Entry Examination and the Training Course is essential and must be done by emailing fiona.lawless@dkit.ie before 5pm on August 22. The fee for the Maths Entry Exam is €30 which must be paid at registration. The two-day refresher and training course is included in this price.

Students with learning difficulties, disabilities or specific medical conditions may request additional supports to complete the exam. Requests should be made via the Disability Office by emailing geraldine.kneel@dkit.ie.

For more information on the Math Entry Exam, please visit www.dkit.ie/math-entry-exam