Deaths in Louth - Friday, August 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Ronnie Gray (Snr) of Hyde Park, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Winifred, brother Wilfie, sisters Una and Mona. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née O'Hagan), sons Peter, Ronald and Aidan (Dixie), daughters Mary and Tracy, sisters Carie, Phyllis, Annette and Frances, sons-in-law Fintan and Declan, daughter-in-law Briege, grandchildren Sinéad, Séauna, Rachel, Peter, Dean, Meagan, Sarah, Callum and Jake, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence Hyde Park, from Thursday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Maureen (Elizabeth) Carry of Old Melifont Road, Drogheda

Suddenly at her residence. Sadly missed by her brother Raymond (The Dal), family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home, Collon Friday 5pm to 8pm. Removal Saturday at 10:30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards at the adjoining Cemetery. House private by request.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Cassidy of Minnistown, Bettystown, Meath / Drogheda, Louth

Passed away peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Loretta and daughters Louise, Ava and Grace, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Padraic, Noel and Stephen and his adored grandchildren Evie, Anna, Derry, Rua, Sé and Elise, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.

No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Dick Mc Dermott of Sunnyside Cottages, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Dick. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael, Danny and Martin, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, sisters-in-law Eileen and Meg, brothers-in-law Frank and Phil, Martin’s partner Cathrina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92 XN75) from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Tuesday evening. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday in the Funeral Home at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 2 o’clock. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Drogheda Hospice Homecare.

The death has occurred of Ian O'Brien of Celbridge, Kildare / Castlebellingham

Suddenly on August 13th, 2019. Sadly missed by his loving parents Dermot and Allyson, fiancée Carla, brother Graham, sister-in-law Susan, Carla’s parents Clara and Mário, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents’ residence on Sunday evening (18th, August) from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium on Monday afternoon (19th, August) arriving for a Funeral Service to celebrate Ian’s life at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Peter McVerry Trust. Donations box at crematorium.