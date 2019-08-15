Weather
Louth looks set for 'marked improvement' in weather
Forecast
Louth looks set for 'marked improvement' in weather
While the weekend may be on our doorstep, if you can, look ahead to the middle of next week and you could be in for a late Summer treat - according to online guru Louth Weather anyway.
In an update on Facebook this afternoon, Louth Weather is feeling confident of some good weather coming our way next week:
"While it's early days yet, I think we will see a marked improvement in conditions from the middle of next week on."
With that in mind, here's how the next few days will play out:
Friday will see "rain will arrive shortly after midnight. It will continue overnight but I'm hoping it will ease off and clear away by mid morning. The afternoon will see a mix of sunny spells and showers. Friday evening should be dry with some pleasant sunshine. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Max 20°C."
And the weekend itself is a "mix of sunshine and showers."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on