Enabling works begin on historic Ardee castle

The start of enabling works on the historic Ardee castle, coincided with the visit of Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to the mid-Louth town today.

Minister Eoghan Murphy was accompanied by Deputy O’Dowd and Cllr Minogue on the day when enabling works commenced on the historic Ardee Castle as part of Louth County Council’s €2.15m Rural Regeneration fund application.

O’Dowd said: “These enabling works signal the beginning of the regeneration of Ardee Castle which will see it become a state of the art attraction and amenity in the Ardee and Mid Louth Area."

He added: “The purpose of these works are to fully survey all parts of the building and it’s existing services so that the appointed design team have a full picture to work with for the main refurbishment works.

“The interior of the building will also be cleared of any debris as well as a new temporary metal roof being installed to the judge’s chambers.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Dolores Minogue called the campaign to have the restoration work undetaken "hard fought".

“This has been a long and hard fought campaign from a number of people on this issue and I’m delighted that these minor works have commenced. There is a lot to be positive about in Ardee, the government has supported a number of large scale projects such as the Ardee Bypass, the new 102 unit Castleguard Manor Estate and now the Ardee Castle.

“This will improve the lives of people in the town and surrounding areas and that is why I have and will continue to work hard for my constituents."

Cllr Minogue added: “The council have advised me that as part of the works a crane will be in place for a day so that the design team can survey the exterior of the building. It is planned that following this survey by the structural engineer the unsightly fencing will be able to be permanently removed.”