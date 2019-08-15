Work ongoing to restore water supply to parts of Ardee

Irish Water say they are working to restore the water supply in parts of Ardee following a burst watermain near Monastery National School.

Homes and businesses in the west side of the town may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out.

The areas impacted include; Curraghbeg, Sliabh Breagh; Cloghanvary; Rockfield; Heathergate; Blackstick; Gudderstown and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to carry out the repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed at 4pm today. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website.